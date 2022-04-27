Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

ICE opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

