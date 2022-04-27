Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

PDD opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

