Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

