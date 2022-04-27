Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 43,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

