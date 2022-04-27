Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $204.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

