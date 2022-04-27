Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.68 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

