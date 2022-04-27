Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.