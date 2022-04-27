Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,019.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $858.99 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,088.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.46 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

