Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BMY stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.