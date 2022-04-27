Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,336 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 595.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,518,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,849,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 74,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.63 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

