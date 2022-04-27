Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

