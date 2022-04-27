Profund Advisors LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Shares of LCID opened at 17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 32.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

