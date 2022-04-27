Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Prologis stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.01. Prologis has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.75.
In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
