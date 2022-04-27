Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.01. Prologis has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.75.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

