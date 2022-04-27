ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 9.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.00. 46,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,145,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.