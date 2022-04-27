ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 73,835 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

