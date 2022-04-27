ProShare Advisors LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

