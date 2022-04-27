ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 193,990 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.