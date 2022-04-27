ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.42. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1,736,256 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,046,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

