ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $16.77

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.31. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 347,860 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 343,823 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $668,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.