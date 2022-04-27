PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 1,374,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

