PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $127,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

