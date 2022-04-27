Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.26 ($117.49).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock traded down €2.18 ($2.34) on Wednesday, reaching €69.18 ($74.39). 681,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.58 and a 200 day moving average of €93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.