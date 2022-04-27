PUTinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,311.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,311.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.15 or 0.99846920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001685 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

