Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Position Raised by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,489. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

