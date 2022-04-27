Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

NYSE LII opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.80. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $223.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

