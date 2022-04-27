Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

