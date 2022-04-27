Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$ EPS.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

