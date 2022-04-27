Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.