Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

LVS stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

