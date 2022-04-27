Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Shares of NXPI opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

