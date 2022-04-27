Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.79. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

