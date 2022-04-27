Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $103,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,594,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

QLYS stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

