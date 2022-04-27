QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
NYSE:QS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,454. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
