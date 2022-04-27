QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,454. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 553,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

