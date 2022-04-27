Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 52,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,864. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

