R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Linde by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $307.96. 58,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.04 and its 200-day moving average is $317.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

