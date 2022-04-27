Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,049 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $66,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.74. 44,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,451. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $257.97 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.85.

