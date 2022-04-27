Raymond James & Associates Acquires 91,376 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.97% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $672,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,640. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

