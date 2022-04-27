Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $229,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.14. 1,751,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.76 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

