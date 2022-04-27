Raymond James & Associates Buys 145,608 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $475,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,201. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

