Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,295 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $272,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.17 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,945,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159,723. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

