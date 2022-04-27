Raymond James & Associates Has $199.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $199,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.
IVW traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.48. 4,850,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,001. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
