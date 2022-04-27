Raymond James & Associates Has $214.13 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $214,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,613,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.64. 1,442,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,788. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

