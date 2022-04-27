Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,111,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of American Tower worth $325,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,366. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

