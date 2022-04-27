Raymond James & Associates Purchases 72,317 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $65,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BAM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 2,086,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,325. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.