Raymond James & Associates Sells 41,715 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 41,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $67,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,259,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

