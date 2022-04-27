Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,733 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of NXP Semiconductors worth $205,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $365,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.76. 3,339,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.