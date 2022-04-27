Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,023.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

