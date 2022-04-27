Realio Network (RIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $192,935.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $192,935.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.80 or 0.07344315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

