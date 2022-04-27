Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

O opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

