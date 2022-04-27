Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 6,996.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RBGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Several research firms have commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.