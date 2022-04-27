Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 6,996.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Several research firms have commented on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

